We asked you for your thoughts from Hearts' 2-0 win over St Johnstone to kick off the season.

Here's what you had to say:

Alan: Even for much of the match, but the Jambos' creativity and a couple of class moments was enough to seal it. As we only won three on the road last season, I would have been happy with this regardless of who we played, even better given our away record at St Johnstone.

Shankland's low key celebration for his goal shows he expects to score, loving the confidence.

Paul: Great result, but still far from the finished article. No obvious weak areas but need to press quicker when out of possession. Thought Atkinson had his best game for a while. Good to see Benny and Boyce back.

Doug: Great start to the season against an opponent we often struggle against. Europe here we come.

Kev: Solid start, great options off the bench. Build on this through the month and get everyone integrated, should be a much improved season.