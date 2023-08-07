Rosenborg warmed up for their Europa Conference League third qualifying round game against Heart of Midlothian on Thursday by continuing their good run of form with a dramatic late win against Haugesund.

Haugesund took a third-minute lead through Ibrahim Diarra but Hakon Rosten equalised midway through the second half and Magnus Holte grabbed the winner in the 89th minute.

The victory moves Rosenborg up to eighth in the Norwegian Eliteserien table after winning four games in a row of a season that is into its 17th round of matches already.