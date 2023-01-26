Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo), external

Newcastle are looking at Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, 29, as an alternative to Gordon as they are unwilling to pay Everton's £60m asking price. (Telegraph), external

The Blues are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Wolves' Portugal international midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24. (Telegraph), external

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in 21-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Benfica's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, 22, and 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is at Brighton. (Times - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column