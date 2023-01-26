Transfer news: Chelsea ready to drop interest in Gordon
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo), external
Newcastle are looking at Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, 29, as an alternative to Gordon as they are unwilling to pay Everton's £60m asking price. (Telegraph), external
The Blues are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Wolves' Portugal international midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24. (Telegraph), external
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in 21-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Benfica's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, 22, and 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is at Brighton. (Times - subscription required), external