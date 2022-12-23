Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Liverpool - for whom Fabio Carvalho had scored a first equaliser midway through the first half - had their chances against Manchester City, with Darwin Nunez three times shooting across the face of goal and wide of the far post when he was positioned to do much better.

Nunez did set up Mohamed Salah for his goal when he completely outpaced Aymeric Laporte, but there was no third response from the visitors, whose defence of the trophy is at an end.

Like Liverpool as a whole, Carvalho's season never really got going before the World Cup and his half-time exit does not hint at an immediate upturn in fortunes for the former Fulham man, who had scored for the first time since August.

His replacement, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has had another injury-ravaged campaign, but the midfielder was pivotal in creating the space that Nunez exploited for Salah's goal.

The interesting thing now will be how Jurgen Klopp pieces his squad together as, having slipped seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League, they really need to find form quickly.