The Premier League's bottom club Southampton will hope new signing Mislav Orsic can help them deliver an upset when they host eight-time winners Manchester City at St Mary's on Wednesday.

The Croatia international has been brought in to provide more attacking guile to Nathan Jones' team who are also likely to be encouraged by their FA Cup victory at Crystal Palace.

However, the home team will need to be at their disciplined best at the other end of the pitch if they are to produce a shock.

Pep Guardiola's side recorded a thumping 4-0 win against the Saints in October and have had a stranglehold on the competition in recent times winning it four years on the trot until last season.

The City boss was also able to rest the likes of John Stones, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland as they cruised past Chelsea on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

