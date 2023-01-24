'Aberdeen could have to wait for Idzes'

Go Ahead Eagles centre-half Jay Idzes is close to signing for Aberdeen as they hone in on a pre-contract deal after the clubs failed to agree a transfer fee for the 22-year-old, who the Scottish Premiership club can sign for around £180,000 in training compensation come the summer. (Daily Record), external

Go Ahead Eagles sporting director Paul Bosvelt has warned Aberdeen they will not sell Jay Idzes on the cheap because the defender is vital to their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Dutch top flight. (Scottish Daily Express), external

