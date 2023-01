Real Madrid want to sign England striker Harry Kane for next season. The 29-year-old's current deal at Tottenham runs until 2024 and he could cost up to 100m euros (£88.3m). (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Tottenham have been joined by Chelsea in wanting to sign Spain defender Pedro Porro, 23, this month but Sporting Lisbon want his €45m (£36.7m) release clause paid in full. (90 Min), external

