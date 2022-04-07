Jesse Marsch does not lack self-belief but dismisses any perception he is arrogant.

The Leeds boss says he has had to fight that view in the past but stresses his confidence does not mean he thinks he is "perfect".

"I try to learn, I try to grow, I try to get better," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "In the process I try to make sure that the teams that we work with are so strong and committed that we'll never back down.

"I believe in myself and I believe in my ability to go for things and not be afraid.

"But I also understand that I'm not perfect and I don't try to be right all the time."

Marsch has quietly instilled that belief into his players, as demonstrated by dramatic wins against Norwich City and Wolves during his first five games in charge.

"The results are always going to be the results," the American said. "But what is the mentality of the team in the toughest moments?

"Do we have each other's back? That's what matters the most.

"Is that confidence? Is that arrogance? Is that not being afraid?

"Everyone can have their own opinion but I just want to work with people that want to be aggressive, confident and go after things the way that I do."

