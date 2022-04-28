Aston Villa v Norwich: What does the form show?

Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Norwich, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat at Carrow Road in December 2015.

Since winning their first Premier League away game against Aston Villa in November 1992 (3-2), Norwich are winless in their last eight top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3 L5).

Villa are winless in their last five Premier League games (D1 L4); they last had a longer run without a win between February and July 2020 (10 games)