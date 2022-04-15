Terence Forsyth, Back of the Nest, external

The 1996 play-off final was my first trip to Wembley.

Crystal Palace had come so close to automatic promotion but had to settle for the play-offs.

Extra-time was needed and as the game drifted into added time at the end of extra-time, Leicester made a substitution. Goalkeeper Kevin Poole was replaced by a giant of a man in Zeljko Kalac with the impending penalty shootout in mind. The big Australian keeper had told his gaffer, Martin O’Neill, that he would win the game for them, and he did, despite not facing a single penalty.

The substitution served to distract everyone, including the Palace defence who forgot to defend a long free-kick towards the edge of the box. The ball fell to Steve Claridge and from 20 yards, the former Palace man skewed a shot off his shin into the top corner.

It was unadulterated heartache for the Palace faithful and 13-year-old me was crestfallen.

Fast forward 12 months and we were back at Wembley for another crack at the Premier League. This time the ball dropped to David Hopkin in the 90th minute and from 25 yards the Palace captain curled the perfect shot into the top corner. We had barely finished celebrating the goal when the full-time whistle sounded.

A truly magical moment that I can relive whenever I close my eyes.