Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Hodgson reaction

Watford manager Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought it was an excellent performance right from the start. We knew it was going to be tough, but I felt we handled it pretty well throughout.

"Unfortunately we shot ourselves in the foot again, as we have done on too many occasions, but I’ve got nothing but praise for the players today and admiration for what they’ve done since we’ve gone down.

"I’m hoping to travel and find something else to occupy my time. It’s not an easy thing for me to wean myself off football. It’s something I’m very grateful for and I’ll now pass the baton to the people who are still here."