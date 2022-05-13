Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Usually with cup finals, I expect them to be really tight with extra time and maybe even penalties - like we saw when these two teams met at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final in February.

This time, though, I think Liverpool will win it pretty comfortably, and in normal time too, just because Chelsea are not at their best right now.

I know Chelsea beat Leeds easily enough on Wednesday but I didn't see that as them returning to form. It was because Leeds had a player sent off.

I was at Villa Park on Tuesday to watch Liverpool. They had some good moments, and a few ordinary ones but they still won.

They are going through a bit of a patch where they are not at their very best, but they have still taken four points from their past two games - their record this year is still just amazing.

So, Liverpool are favourites for me. They will be without the injured Fabinho, which is a blow, but Jordan Henderson will just come in there. Up front they can go with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

That's a forward line to win a cup final, because I don't see Chelsea keeping them out.

Paul's prediction: This is a shout-out to my barber, Wayne, at People's Barbers in Nottingham. He is a massive Liverpool fan - I just went in for my pre-fight haircut and the cup final was a massive topic of conversation. He was adamant they would win it and get to the next stage of their quadruple bid.

A cup game is like a fight - both of them end up with someone being knocked out. You can prepare for it and do everything right but it is a one-off that comes down to who performs best on the day, and I feel like Liverpool will have the edge. 1-2

