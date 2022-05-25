Newcastle United are keen to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, 25, and could also bid again for Lille's Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 22. (Telegraph, subscription needed), external

Atletico Madrid and Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24, is on Newcastle's radar, with the player's camp believing the Magpies have a "great project". (Chronicle), external

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, wants to stay at with the Magpies, despite the club being linked with moves for Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, and Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Chronicle), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column