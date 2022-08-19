Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris revealed it was former Pittodrie midfielder Scott Brown who sold him on the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old attacker started Brown's first game as Fleetwood Town boss before sealing a move north earlier this month.

"I spoke to a few guys, Michael Devlin was here, obviously Scott Brown, they said the platform here is the best thing," Morris said.

"It's not easy leaving a club where you have been for a while, but when you feel that something is right, you really want to go for it.

"The backing I got from him was really good to give me the confidence that I can go there and do well and it's definitely a good move for me."