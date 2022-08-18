Hearts 'outstanding' in first-leg loss - Neilson

After his side's 2-1 defeat to FC Zurich in Switzerland, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland: "I thought we were outstanding tonight.

"We've come to the Swiss champions, who had a magnificent season last season with international players.

"We've taken the lead and then lost two sloppy goals but we stayed in the game and we've given ourselves a massive opportunity in front of 20,000 loud, noisy Hearts fans next week."

On Craig Halkett's injury, Neilson added: "He's tweaked his hamstring a wee bit so we'll need to see the next couple of days."