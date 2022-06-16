After opening the season at home to Southampton, Tottenham face an immediate London derby the following weekend against Chelsea.

A trip to West Ham is also pencilled in for August but Spurs fans will already have one eye on 1 October, when Antonio Conte's side are set to face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 14 January 2023.

Over Christmas, Spurs are at Brentford on Boxing Day, host Aston Villa on New Year's Eve and go to Crystal Palace on 2 January 2023.

They will close out the season on 28 May 2023 at Elland Road against Leeds.