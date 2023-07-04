Crystal Palace fan Chris Waters says the decision to keep Roy Hodgson as manager raises plenty of questions.

When the 75-year-old replaced Patrick Vieira last season, Waters said supporters assumed that was a "temporary solution".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It depends who you talk to. When we exited Patrick Vieira in March it was looking pretty dire. Let’s be clear, he did a great job, we lost two in our last 10 and we shot up the table.

"I guess we were promised a new start. Patrick Vieira was a new project for us, he didn’t last two years and it went sour. Roy comes in and everyone thinks it’s a temporary solution and we will go off in the summer and find someone else. But we didn’t.

"The fans accepted pretty early on that the writing was on the wall and we would get Hodgson back. The question is what is the long-term plan? What is the succession plan? We’ve been repeating this cycle on and on.

"What happens if it goes wrong this season? We can’t turn to Roy because we already have Roy there. There is a little bit of ambivalence.

"Don’t get me wrong, the fans love him and crucially the players love him. He transformed those players who were broken under Vieira. I do wonder if Roy has been brought in because he knows how to get the best out of a squad when he knows he’s not going to get much money in the summer."

