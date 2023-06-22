What do we know about Celtic's new recruit Holm?

At just 19, Odin Thiago Holm was hailed last year by his Valerenga manager Dag-Eilev Fagermo as the best player in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Such lofty claims are backed up by Holm - who has joined Celtic on a five-year deal - being included on the long list for the 2023 Golden Boy award, a prize awarded by European sports journalists for the continent's top young footballer.

Feted as one of the brightest emerging talents in Norway, Holm attracted interest from major European clubs but chose to cut his teeth with Valerenga where regular first-team football has helped his talent blossom.

His name hints at his style of play - he idolises Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, going as far as legally adding Thiago as his middle name six years ago. Comfortable on the ball and with a good range of passing, Holm can play as a holding or more advanced midfielder and has plenty of scope for further improvement.

His stated dream is one day play for Barcelona and he has chosen to progress his career with Celtic despite FC Copenhagen reportedly making a late attempt to gazump the Scottish champions and keep him in Scandinavia.