Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish's treble-winning celebrations have been catching the attention of not just the internet, but his England team-mates too.

Social media has been awash with video's of the former Aston Villa player enjoying City's achievement, saying himself on stage at the bus parade: "I've had the best 24 hours... I don't think I've slept!"

The England international's team-mates have shared their view, with Tyrone Mings saying: "It is wild. The only thing he [Grealish] needs to do is do it at the right time."

Midfielder Jordan Henderson will team up with Grealish on England duty this week and added: "They [City players] would have been on a mad journey over the last few days, few weeks, few months for them because they have won a few trophies in that time.

"I bet it has been very emotional for them, it might take them a few days to get back to normal but, hopefully, they are in a position where they can help us in maybe not the first game but the second game."

But former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison doesn't begrudge his former side enjoying themselves.

Morrison said: "The celebrations are well deserved. What they've done in the last four months has been miraculous. It was physically draining and even more so mentally.

"They'll have a break but then start again next season. I know how the manager works. He will be relentless.

"It is so important to him to keep winning. It's in his DNA and he's done it all his career. Next season will be no different.

"He's spoken this week about the two years left on his contract and he'll want back-to-back [Champions League] titles. That's the way he is.

"It's a knockout competition and it's so hard but they've done it once now and will believe they can do it again."