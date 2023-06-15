Key fixtures in Crystal Palace's season

You've already seen Crystal Palace's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Eagles have eye-catching games in the run up to Christmas and are set to take on champions Manchester City away on 16 December and Brighton at Selhurst Park on 23 December.

On Boxing Day it's set to be Chelsea away.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Man Utd (h), Wolves (a) and Aston Villa (h) in the final game on 19 May.

Have your say on the fixtures here