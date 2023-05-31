Mike Taylor, BBC WM

It wasn't supposed to be like this.

Wolves reached 40 points three weeks ago and their fans were jubilant. Although on course for their lowest total since promotion, it was far beyond what seemed likely when they sank to the bottom of the table before the World Cup. They could look forward to a stress-free end of season and plan properly for the future.

Instead, Wolves shambled off stage on Sunday, comprehensively dismantled for the second time in a month.

Most of their supporters sat defiantly through it, waiting to the end to applaud politely, not least to say farewell to Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves. Julen Lopetegui had been serving a touchline ban so could not share the spotlight, but now he is in the full glare.

This summer should not have been about Lopetegui. Rescuing Wolves with time to spare really was an achievement. "I can't say a miracle, because it was real," he said on Sunday.

What should have been the next stage in resetting the squad towards longer-term ambitions has been soured by Lopetegui's recent claim that he had only just been made aware of the club's FFP caution, and his alarm at the consequences.

Searching between the lines is dangerous, but Lopetegui has had opportunities to clarify his future, and pointedly not done so.

However much Wolves have available to spend this summer and where they generate it from, the top priorities have been clear for some time. They still need a reliable goalscorer, and the likely departures of Neves and Joao Moutinho leave midfield vacancies.

But all this is now secondary. No doubt the research into possible recruits continues, but in a competitive market, divided clubs are not attractive.

Lopetegui has had meetings with chairman Jeff Shi and they will doubtless remain in regular contact. But, if he feels his public complaints will bounce the board into a different approach, he may be disappointed. Circumstances could change, but for now Wolves cannot afford to be big net spenders.

They also cannot afford to have an unhappy coach, grumbling in public. Lopetegui is right to say the job is going to be difficult, but the constraints cannot be wished away.

Hopefully, he and the club will settle on a plan that will convince him it can work. But they must ask him now - do you want this, or not?