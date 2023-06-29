We asked you which young player is ready to break through under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Here are your thoughts:

Steve: Jacob Ramsey is now an established first teamer and U21 international, but the word is that younger brother Aaron is going to be even better. Big money signings are all well and good, but these kids are the lifeblood of our club!

Antony: It's felt like there's a bit of an embarrassment of riches coming through the Aston Villa academy right now. It's a shame to be losing Arjan Raikhy this summer, but with Jacob Ramsey at the U21 Euros right now, it would be remiss to not mention his younger brother Aaron, who some of the coaches have said is even better!

Richard: Cameron Archer needs first-team exposure, but highly regarded Aaron Ramsey also needs it. They are both top grade.

Prit: It's got to be Archer. He's one of the most natural strikers I've seen for many years at Villa Park. He did very well on loan at Middlesbrough. My concern is that if Emery doesn't give him a run of games, we could have a repeat of when Martin O'Neill sold Gary Cahill to Bolton, much to the anger of Villa fans.

Leigh: Archer will catch fire again with someone’s team soon, whether that be Villa or a loan club. One would hope it’s the former. Villa will have to keep an English contingent in the squad for this campaign.