Pep Guardiola has praised Julian Alvarez for his "amazing contribution" as Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old will enjoy a break of between a week and 10 days before returning to Manchester, either just before or just after the new year.

"We are incredibly happy for him," Guardiola said. "We are delighted because he played a lot and his contribution was amazing.

"We have a world champion in our team."

Manchester City had 16 players at the tournament, but Guardiola insists he is not concerned about fatigue or them struggling to adapt back to the demands of the Premier League.

"They lived an incredible experience," he said. "The World Cup is unique and, actually, I think those who played in it are in better condition than those who stayed here.

"Sergio [Gomez], Erling [Haaland], Riyad [Mahrez], Cole [Palmer] all have a little bit of rhythm missing compared with Manuel [Akanji], Rodri and Nathan [Ake].

"Step by step, people are coming back and we will restart where we are."