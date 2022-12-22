Humphrys could return for derby

Stephen Humphrys could make his Hearts comeback in the new year derby against Hibs, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The on-loan Wigan forward has been out since injuring his ankle in the 4-3 home loss to Celtic in October.

Humphrys - who scored in back-to-back matches against Kilmarnock and Fiorentina shortly before being sidelined - is now back in training and has a chance of being fit for the Tynecastle clash with Hibs at Tynecastle on January 2.

"It's gradual with Humphrys," said Neilson. "He's had it a couple of times where he's come back and joined in training then broken down again so we're taking our time a bit with him just to make sure that this is the time he comes back with us.

"He won't make this weekend, but potentially next week, depending how he gets through all the different aspects he has to do."