On this day in Buddies history...
On this day in 2018 Adam Hammill scored twice - including a long-range stunner - as St Mirren beat Hearts 2-0 at home.
It ended a run of 12 league games without a win for the Paisley side, and gave Oran Kearney his first three points as manager - he had replaced Alan Stubbs after the team's poor start to the season.
St Mirren avoided relegation from the Scottish Premiership that season, staying up via the play-offs when they beat Dundee United on penalties.