Interim boss Steve Davis says Wolves will treat Carabao Cup fixtures like any other, despite their concerns in battling relegation.

“Our approach is always the same, which is to get a good result and win the game, and the Carabao Cup will be no different," said Davis.

"We’re trying to approach it in the right way, but we’ve also got to bear in mind that we’re coming off the back of Brighton at the weekend, and we’ve got Arsenal coming up on Saturday.

“We’ll have to look at the strongest possible team we can put out with Saturday also in mind. But our approach won’t change, whatever the competition or whatever the situation is."

Wilfried Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt could be among several changes for Leeds as Jesse Marsch considers handing more of his youngsters game time at Molineux.

"Certainly Willy, I think Joffy (Gelhardt) as well," the American said about his possible team selection. "Gelhardt hasn't always played as much, but in training he's been putting a lot into it and been really effective and performing well.

"Obviously now we see Crysencio at a really high level. A lot of these young guys are pushing. And again, I always try to mention Mateo [Joseph] and Sonny (Perkins) as well, because we really like those guys."

