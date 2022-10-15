Analysis: Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace

H﻿arry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

C﻿rystal Palace have proven difficult to break down on the road this season, with successive goalless away games to their name.

B﻿ut Patrick Vieira, despite clearly being the happier of the two managers, may well feel frustrated by this result.

T﻿he visitors didn't make enough of the few chances they had, failing to get Wilfried Zaha into the game.

Although the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise offer other threats when they are on the pitch, it is clear that the Ivory Coast international is still the man that makes everything tick for the Eagles.

T﻿here is more to come from Palace and a solid foundation to build on, but after looking like taking advantage of the nervy atmosphere at the start, they just failed to kick on when they really should have.