E﻿rik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.

United have dropped him for Saturday's game at Chelsea.

Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Ten Hag had to come out and make some sort of statement. He had to punish him in some way to send a message throughout the squad.

"﻿I can understand Ronaldo's frustration because of where he has propelled himself, however you can never do that. No matter how you feel about the manager or if you disagree with him, you can’t disrespect your team-mates like that. Don’t tarnish the end of what has been sensational career."

Ex-Premier League striker G﻿lenn Murray added: "Yes it’s disrespectful to his team-mates but I also think it’s disrespectful of Ten Hag to ask him to come on in the 89th minute. What is the point of that?

"When you are getting older and you possibly can’t do what you once could do or you aren’t respected as much as you once were, it’s how you handle that and I can only imagine what is going through Ronaldo’s mind at the moment.

"He’s coming off being the best player in the world for the last 15 years and he’s not getting picked in what can be a disappointing Manchester United squad.

"He’s been at the top and has sort of fallen off a cliff joining Manchester United. Not last year as he scored 20 goals, but this year is completely different. He’s gone from being the main goalscorer and focal point to nothing almost."

