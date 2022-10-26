Crystal Palace v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Crystal Palace won 2-1 against Southampton in April but have never won consecutive Premier League matches against the Saints.
Southampton have lost just three of their 13 Premier League visits to Crystal Palace, although they are winless in their last two at Selhurst Park.
Wilfried Zaha has scored in his last two Premier League games against Southampton.
Southampton have scored 40 goals in their 26 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, only against Newcastle do they have a higher goals-per-game ratio.