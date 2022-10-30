Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going.

"The fans also like it. You see developing a bond between the fans and the team, that is good."

On Marcus Rashford: "It is a great performance. It is fantastic and fantastic for Manchester United. They have a great academy and a great history with the academy.

"The player on the 85th anniversary of always having a youth player in the squad or on the pitch and Marcus Rashford I think he is representing that fact and scores a brilliant goal with a great pass from Eriksen. It was a great header, the day before his birthday, for his 100th goal is a real milestone."

On Harry Maguire: "He was magnificent in protecting the box. He is a great player and a really good defender and we have seen how important he is for the squad.

"I am really happy for the team of course but also Harry Maguire as he came off the pitch with a clean sheet."