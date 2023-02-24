Newcastle United defender Dan Burn says he feels very lucky to be heading to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Newcastle's first domestic cup showpiece since 1999.

The Magpies face five-time League Cup winners Manchester United, who most recently lifted the trophy in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Burn, who returned to Newcastle in 2022 after being released by the club as an 11 year-old, said: "I have never, ever thought I would be in this position.

"I have said before, but once the takeover happened, I thought the chances of me playing for Newcastle were done. But football works in strange ways and we have come a long way in a short space of time.

"This would be the biggest moment of my career. It would be the pinnacle."

But despite the magnitude of the game, the 30-year-old will not approach the day any differently.

He said: "Just treat it like any other game. From playing at Wembley in the past, you can get too hyped up for the occasion. I have played in a final and you keep it as normal as possible, which is what we have done throughout the season."

