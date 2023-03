St Mirren striker Alex Greive has been named in New Zealand's squad for two friendlies with China later this month.

Greive made his international debut in January last year and has seven caps, scoring twice.

The 23-year-old - who has netted three times for St Mirren this season - returned from a three-week injury-lay-off by starting last weekend's 5-1 defeat to Celtic.

The All Whites face China in Auckland on 23 March and Wellington three days later.