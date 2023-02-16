Celtic v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 19 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions (W16 D3) since a 0-1 home defeat in the league in May 2018.

Aberdeen have lost each of their last five league visits to Celtic since a goalless draw in March 2019; four of those five defeats have been by just a single goal margin.

Aberdeen have lost each of their last six away league games, conceding 22 goals in the process. It’s the Dons’ longest away losing run in the top-flight since December 2010 (also 6), while they last lost seven in a row on the road in October 1999 – the seventh such match was a 7-0 defeat to Celtic.