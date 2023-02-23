Your Chelsea cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Branislav Ivanovic got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Jeffers: Gianfranco Zola. Without doubt the most influential player in our past. A huge talent and such an exciting player who could change the course of a match with his wand of a right or left foot. But above all he was a nice, humble guy, who I was so proud to have in my Chelsea team.

Lawrence: Back in the early 80s, Chelsea's cult hero was Joey Jones. Prior to every kick off, he would run to all corners of the ground raising his clenched fist to get the crowd motivated. In the late 80s it was Dennis Wise. He loved the club so much, he would die for Chelsea. Every game he'd give his all!

Steve: Chelsea’s ultimate cult hero has got to be Didier Drogba. He could always be relied upon to make an impact in the big games.

Jake: For me it has to be club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Bought for an absolute steal 11 years ago and he saw off the end of the world's best left-back in Ashley Cole while playing out of position. He's woon all on that's offer and is a true leader and team player. Also a quick shout to Gary Cahill, another steal who went on to win all the big ones.

Charles: Michael Ballack is my number one cult hero for Chelsea. He claimed four FA Cups and a Premier League title. He helped us to our first Champions League final. I particularly remember his two goals against Manchester United at the end of the 07-08 season which put us level on points with two games to go. His reaction to the referee against Barcelona in 08-09 is another gem.