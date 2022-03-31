Burnley v Man City: What the form shows

After taking five points from their first 12 available against Manchester City in the Premier League (W1 D2 L1), Burnley have taken just one point from a subsequent possible 33 (D1 L10).

Manchester City have won their last nine meetings with Burnley in all competitions by an aggregate score of 32-1. The Citizens have had six runs of 10+ consecutive victories against an opponent, with the most recent game in five of those coming during Pep Guardiola’s time in charge.

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (34).