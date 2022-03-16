Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Calum Chambers scored in the 73rd minute at a despondent Elland Road to give Aston Villa a 3-0 lead, confidence among players and fans could not have been any lower. Neither could Leeds' expected goals - 0.2 was the lowest figure in six years for the Whites. But the one man who wasn't despairing was Jesse Marsch who, in his post-match interviews, looked like a man for whom the scale of the task had dawned on him.

Three days later, Leeds produced the fourth-highest expected goals in Europe's top five leagues, only behind Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, the most expected goals for the Whites in over a year. It is no exaggeration to say the Whites could have been six up at half-time. And, while Norwich are clearly the weakest team in the Premier League this season, it does not detract from the clear gulf in performances.

Leeds look like a weight has fallen off their shoulders, they look free. Not constricted by a man-to-man system, they can close off the passing lanes and chase down the ball carrier in packs. Not constrained by the demand for playing beautiful football every second of a game, they are free to make clearances from the back, waste time when they need to. Manage the game.

On Sunday against Norwich it could have been easier, but when has it ever been easy at Leeds United? It was a massive result and arguably an even better performance. Now Marsch's task is to create what has been so elusive this season: consistency and momentum. It was do or die on Sunday, and Leeds chose emphatically to do. And they thrived in the new-found freedom Marsch's system affords them.