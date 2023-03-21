Stick or twist? Robson has made his case

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Barry Robson’s Barmy Army?

The chants in support of the Dons interim manager were loud and clear from the Pittodrie stands on Saturday afternoon as a blistering first half performance saw Aberdeen demolish Hearts and blow the race for third open once again.

Rumours and innuendo had been doing the rounds in the Granite City last week that a managerial appointment was imminent and all eyes were on the stands on Saturday for a mysterious newcomer looking to take charge of Aberdeen.

If no decision has yet been made by Alan Burrows, Steven Gunn & Willie Garner there can be no doubt that Saturday’s performance will have given the Dons hierarchy more to chew over – is the answer sitting right under their collective nose?

Robson, being ably assisted by Steve Agnew, has led his charges to four wins from his six games in charge, but it was the manner of the win over Hearts, coupled with the spirit on display at Tannadice in their previous outing that points to a squad who have bought into Robson's methods. There’s also an evident improvement in fitness and energy across the board.

Aberdeen didn’t give Hearts a moment’s piece in a breathless opening 45 minutes – another brace for Duk, and Mattie Pollock’s first goal for the Dons were no more than the home side deserved as they suffocated the Jam Tarts midfield – Robert Snodgrass will do well to find his way out of Ylber Ramadani’s pocket before the Albanian heads off on international duty.

Robson has certainly taken Aberdeen back to basics and there is a clear uptick in confidence coursing through the squad, which makes this international break somewhat untimely.

It will be interesting to see if the Aberdeen board make a decision to potentially upend that momentum as the season enters the business end by bringing a new man in or do they stick with a man who grew up in an Aberdeenshire town and formed part of the last Aberdeen team to lift silverware?