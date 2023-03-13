Newcastle forward Alexander Isak says he feels "confident" and that he can only get fitter.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the Magpies' 2-1 win over Wolves at St James' Park having replaced Callum Wilson, who had missed training through illness during the week, in the starting line-up.

His inclusion came days after head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was not yet ready to play 90 minutes on a regular basis after such a lengthy lay-off.

"I played almost 70 minutes, emptied myself and sometimes that's enough," said Isak. "Then you've got fresh legs and fresh players to come in and make an impact like they did. It's something we have in this team which is really important for us.

"I feel confident and I think I can get fitter, but I feel fit and I feel good when I'm out there and I'm not having any troubles. But I'll just keep on working.

"The intensity is tough, but I enjoy it. I enjoy it way more like this, intense and everything goes quickly and this type of football where you have more actions for yourself as well. It's hard work and it's tough, but I really enjoy it."