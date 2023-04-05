Roberto de Zerbi on teenage goalscorer Evan Ferguson after he helped Brighton to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth: "Evan is very young. His best quality is to score and it's a very important quality, but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch - to play with the other players and to play more for the team.

"In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to progress. I think we can achieve our target with Evan and I'm proud for him. He can become a great player."

On possible injuries to Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister: "It's not a big problem [for Caicedo]. Alex the same. Alex had a small problem at the end of the first half and I didn't want to take any risks because both are very important. I didn't want to lose them."