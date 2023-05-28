Man Utd 2-1 Fulham - analysis

Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Fulham's season ends in defeat but there was no disappointment from the away end at full time in this game.

But for Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty being saved they probably would have won this too as they gave it a real good go in a game that had nothing at stake.

A 10th-place finish is their highest in the Premier League for over a decade and they can look forward with optimism that they can kick on even further next season.