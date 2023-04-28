Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie says Southampton must "keep fighting" but it is hard to see how they will earn points in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

In their final five matches this season, Saints face trips to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, with home games to come against Fulham and Liverpool.

Corsie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You can’t really see them getting a point from any of those games.

"Seeing the pictures when they scored the goal and it was disallowed [against Bournemouth], you just feel the disappointment and dejection of the players.

"I’m not excusing that, because they have to fight to the end, they have to keep believing and keep going.

"But that’s a really hard run-in and I imagine they are in a very low place.

"They are bottom of the league and in a tough situation which, to us, looks almost impossible to get out of."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds