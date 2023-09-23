Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was back in the Selhurst Park dugout after missing last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa through illness, but there was little else for the Eagles fans to cheer about on Saturday as they failed to score for the second time in three home games.

Eberechi Eze, making his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions, was Palace's biggest threat against Fulham, sending a free-kick straight at Cottagers goalkeeper Bernd Leno before steering a low shot narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard had a shot deflected onto the roof of the net by Leno in the second half, but the goal would have been disallowed for offside as the Frenchman had mistimed his run from Eze's pass.

England international Marc Guehi was back in the Palace side after recovering from injury but several of his team-mates remain sidelined, including Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma and James Tomkins.

Hodgson will be desperate for his injury list to ease as soon as possible as his side aim to consolidate their place in the top half of the table.