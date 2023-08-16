Gustaf Lagerbielke was "pushing" to complete his move to Celtic once he learned of the Scottish champions' interest earlier this month.

The Sweden defender, 23, has joined from Elfsborg on a five-year deal.

"I'm ready to go straight into the action," Lagerbielke told Celtic TV.

"It all happened pretty fast. I was pushing for making the deal happen."

Lagerbielke describes himself as a "hard working defender".

"I always want to win," he added. "I like to play out from the back, keep my composure, hopefully heading a couple of goals this season.

"Every player that signs for Celtic has an ambition to win all the domestic trophies and do well in Europe too."