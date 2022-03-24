Michail Antonio said that after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals West Ham's loss to Tottenham provided the team with a wake-up call.

David Moyes' side have lost ground on the top four and are now six points behind Arsenal, who have played two games fewer.

Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast that the international break has come at the right time for the Hammers to recharge and continue putting pressure on the top four.

He said: "The ups are so up. The downs can come any time. Getting to the Europa League quarter-finals and beating Sevilla 2-0 at home, the atmosphere was electric. It was unbelievable. The fans turned up and it was unreal. For the last seven years the only game I’d say that matched that atmosphere was the last game at the Boleyn Ground.

"The fans were singing from the beginning to the end and they lifted the roof off. After the game the boys were buzzing and I couldn’t sleep that night. I couldn’t sleep at all.

"Then we had to get prepared for the game at the weekend and still trying to get in the top four. It wasn’t the best of games for us. We didn’t play that well and it was a slap in the face basically. It’s a wake up call.

"On Thursday you’re there and buzzing and can’t sleep because of the adrenaline because everything has gone so well, then three days later you get beat.

"It was hard after the game and the boys were down because we want to challenge and that’s put a little dent in it. But we still believe, we’re still driving forward and a good break could recharge us to push on and go again."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds