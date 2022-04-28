Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

However, the club know this summer could also be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard), external

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves is ready to leave Wolves in the summer, with Manchester United among the sides monitoring the 25-year-old. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are expected to rival United for the signing of Sebastien Haller. (Sun), external

And Roma are looking to the Premier League this summer and are interested in departing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

