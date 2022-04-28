Transfer news: United considering move for Leeds' Phillips
Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required), external
However, the club know this summer could also be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard), external
Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves is ready to leave Wolves in the summer, with Manchester United among the sides monitoring the 25-year-old. (90 Min), external
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are expected to rival United for the signing of Sebastien Haller. (Sun), external
And Roma are looking to the Premier League this summer and are interested in departing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external