Manchester City travel to Spain on Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Kevin de Bruyne's second-half goal, on his 50th Champions League appearance, gave City victory in the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

With the option of squad rotation, should Pep Guardiola make any changes to the line-up that fought out a classic Premier League draw with closest rivals Liverpool on Sunday?

It's time to pick your City XI to face Atletico Madrid