'Anything is possible' - Your thoughts on Spurs' top-four chances

With eight games left to play, we asked if Spurs can finish the season inside the top four.

Here are some of your thoughts so far:

Gary: Looks like Spurs are building up a head of steam at exactly the right time. Everyone is looking at the battle for fourth but I'm looking at Chelsea currently in third spot. If they implode given their current situation, it's not beyond Spurs to nick it off them.

Clive: Anything is possible! However, Arsenal have a comparatively young team who have been very successfully grown by an astute young manager. Spurs can only put pressure on in the hope of a slip which they are equally likely to make themselves!

Michael: Spurs have been playing really well since the Manchester United game, even though they lost that one they played well and deserved to win it. I believe they are now playing the way Conte wants them to.

Ray: I think if Oliver Skipp is back we could just pinch that fourth spot but we must keep hold of Conte.

