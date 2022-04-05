Burnley v Everton: What does the form show?

  • Burnley have won more Premier League home games against Everton (4) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

  • Everton have lost their past two Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone, both this season against Norwich and Newcastle United.

  • The Clarets have won just one of their past nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D4 L4), beating Tottenham 1-0 in February. The Clarets had won six of their previous nine such games before this run (D2 L1).

  • Frank Lampard has won all three of his Premier League meetings with Burnley by an aggregate score of 10-2. Against no side does he have a better 100% win rate as a top-flight manager.