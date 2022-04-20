Man City v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Man City make six changes to the side that lost the FA Cup semi-final 3-2 to Liverpool.

Kevin de Bruyne returns in midfield, along with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Riyad Mahrez starts in attack, with Aymeric Laporte at the back.

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop to the bench. Ruben Diaz is again named amongst the substitutes.

Ederson is back in goal in place of Zack Steffen.

Man City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.