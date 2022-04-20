Man City v Brighton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Man City make six changes to the side that lost the FA Cup semi-final 3-2 to Liverpool.
Kevin de Bruyne returns in midfield, along with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Riyad Mahrez starts in attack, with Aymeric Laporte at the back.
Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop to the bench. Ruben Diaz is again named amongst the substitutes.
Ederson is back in goal in place of Zack Steffen.
Man City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden.
Subs: Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.
Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma begins a two-game ban after accumulating 10 yellow cards and so Solly March comes into the side.
This is one of two changes from the 1-0 win at Tottenham. The other is a notable one, with the Seagulls goalscorer at Spurs, Leandro Trossard, absent from the matchday squad and replaced in the starting XI by Danny Welbeck.
Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Welbeck.
Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Steele, McGill, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.