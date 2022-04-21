Burnley v Southampton: Confirmed team news
Burnley make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Ham on Sunday, with Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill coming in to replace Matthew Lowton and Ashley Westwood.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez.
Southampton stick with the same side that beat Arsenal last time out, as the visitors look to climb into the top half of the table.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja.